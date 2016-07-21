Just In

With two ITT, and fewer climbs, an updated mountains points classification, the Tour de France due to start in Dusseldorf on July 1st next year, is designed to be as unpredictable as possible - so how will Chris Froome win his fourth Tour?

12 Dec 2016

Astana Pro Team revealed its roster for the 2017 season at a launch event this weekend in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan

21 Nov 2016

Team Sky has announced a partnership with Castelli to become the only WorldTour squad wearing Castelli clothing. Sky will start training and racing in the brand's kit from January 2017

29 Oct 2016

'Shogun' SAGAN SEIZES SAITAMA CRITÉRIUM

23 Oct 2016

Kangert claims the Abu Dhabi Tour, as Cavendish takes his second stage win.

22 Oct 2016

Tanel Kangert solos to win on Stage 3 and take race lead on mountain top finish of Stage 3 at the Abu Dhabi Tour

21 Oct 2016

Cavendish takes Stage 2 and moves into race lead at Abu Dhabi Tour

15 Oct 2016

Amalie DIDERIKSEN steals the show from the Dutch in Doha

16 Oct 2016

Peter Sagan will wear the rainbow jersey for at least one more year. The 2015 Champion defended his title in style when he beat Mark Cavendish and Tom Boonen in a sprint of Champions at the UCI Road World Championships Doha 2016.

9 Oct 2016

Gaviria book-ends season with win at Paris Tours

4 Oct 2016

Paris-Tours set for a Titanic Battle

2 Oct 2016

Il Lombardia falls to Esteban Chaves

25 Sep 2016

Etixx-Quickstep's Niki Terpstra claimed the seven stage Eneco Tour of the Benelux

11 Sep 2016

Steve Cummings clinched overall victory in the Tour of Britain this Sunday, finishing safely within the bunch to seal the Yellow Jersey at the end of the eighth and final stage in London with Caleb Ewan sprinting to the stage win.

11 Sep 2016

Nairo Quintana resists Sky's pressure to take La Vuelta Crown

31 Aug 2016

Nairo Quintana leads at the halfway point of La Vuelta

31 Jul 2016

Boonen Booms in London

30 Jul 2016

Dutch riders take top prizes as Wild wins Classique and Brand seizes Sprints crown

23 Jul 2016

Izagirre wins in Morzine, Froome seals yellow jersey

22 Jul 2016

ROMAIN BARDET DELIVERS FIRST FRENCH WIN, FROOME BOUNCES BACK FROM CRASH TO EXTEND LEAD

21 Jul 2016