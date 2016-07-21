With two ITT, and fewer climbs, an updated mountains points classification, the Tour de France due to start in Dusseldorf on July 1st next year, is designed to be as unpredictable as possible - so how will Chris Froome win his fourth Tour?
Peter Sagan will wear the rainbow jersey for at least one more year. The 2015 Champion defended his title in style when he beat Mark Cavendish and Tom Boonen in a sprint of Champions at the UCI Road World Championships Doha 2016.
Steve Cummings clinched overall victory in the Tour of Britain this Sunday, finishing safely within the bunch to seal the Yellow Jersey at the end of the eighth and final stage in London with Caleb Ewan sprinting to the stage win.