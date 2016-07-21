Search the news archive:
Audiovisual Specialists
Vitamins Direct
Caraudio Products
 
Just In Blog: Kirill Pozdnyakov, Team Team Synergy Baku
By Mark Sharon
Tour de France 2017 - Route Unveiled
By Mark Sharon

With two ITT, and fewer climbs, an updated mountains points classification, the Tour de France due to start in Dusseldorf on July 1st next year, is designed to be as unpredictable as possible - so how will Chris Froome win his fourth Tour?

More..
Latest Headlines
 
Astana Pro Team reveals 2017 roster
12 Dec 2016
Astana Pro Team revealed its roster for the 2017 season at a launch event this weekend in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan
 
Sky teams up with Castelli
21 Nov 2016
Team Sky has announced a partnership with Castelli to become the only WorldTour squad wearing Castelli clothing. Sky will start training and racing in the brand's kit from January 2017 
 
SAITAMA CRITÉRIUM 2016
29 Oct 2016
'Shogun' SAGAN SEIZES SAITAMA CRITÉRIUM
 
Abu Dhabi Tour 2016 - Stage 4, Final
23 Oct 2016
Kangert claims the Abu Dhabi Tour, as Cavendish takes his second stage win.
 
Abu Dhabi Tour 2016 - Stage 3
22 Oct 2016
Tanel Kangert solos to win on Stage 3 and take race lead on mountain top finish of Stage 3 at the Abu Dhabi Tour
 
Abu Dhabi Tour 2016 - Stage 2
21 Oct 2016
Cavendish takes Stage 2 and moves into race lead at Abu Dhabi Tour
 
UCI World Championships - Womens Elite Road race
15 Oct 2016
Amalie DIDERIKSEN steals the show from the Dutch in Doha
 
UCI World Championships - Mens Elite Road race
16 Oct 2016
Peter Sagan will wear the rainbow jersey for at least one more year. The 2015 Champion defended his title in style when he beat Mark Cavendish and Tom Boonen in a sprint of Champions at the UCI Road World Championships Doha 2016.
 
Paris Tours 2016
9 Oct 2016
Gaviria book-ends season with win at Paris Tours
 
Paris Tours 2016 Route and Teams
4 Oct 2016
Paris-Tours set for a Titanic Battle
 
110th Il Lombardia: Classic of the Falling Leaves
2 Oct 2016
Il Lombardia falls to Esteban Chaves
 
12th Eneco Tour 18.09-25.09
25 Sep 2016
Etixx-Quickstep's Niki Terpstra claimed the seven stage Eneco Tour of the Benelux
 
Tour of Britain 2016 - Final
11 Sep 2016
Steve Cummings clinched overall victory in the Tour of Britain this Sunday, finishing safely within the bunch to seal the Yellow Jersey at the end of the eighth and final stage in London with Caleb Ewan sprinting to the stage win.
 
La Vuelta a Espana 2016 - Final Report
11 Sep 2016
Nairo Quintana resists Sky's pressure to take La Vuelta Crown
 
La Vuelta a Espana 2016 - Midway Report
31 Aug 2016
Nairo Quintana leads at the halfway point of La Vuelta
 
RideLondon Classic 2016
31 Jul 2016
Boonen Booms in London
 
RideLondon Classique 2016
30 Jul 2016
Dutch riders take top prizes as Wild wins Classique and Brand seizes Sprints crown
 
Tour de France 2016: Stage 20
23 Jul 2016
Izagirre wins in Morzine, Froome seals yellow jersey
 
Tour de France 2016: Stage 19
22 Jul 2016
ROMAIN BARDET DELIVERS FIRST FRENCH WIN, FROOME BOUNCES BACK FROM CRASH TO EXTEND LEAD
 
Tour de France 2016: Stage 18
21 Jul 2016
Froome dominates in ITT to consolidate lead on GC
 
Click here to see additional recent Headlines

Copyright © 2002-2011 by Daily Peloton.
| contact us |
 
Complete Guide to Climbing by Bike